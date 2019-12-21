Bizman loses Rs 1.4 crore in fake online deal

Falling for an offer to sell herbal medicine by a fake international company, a city businessman lost Rs 1.4 crore he paid to conmen he met on the internet.

In his complaint to the cyber crime police in CID on Thursday, Muralidhara said he came in contact with the accused Scott Coffy through LinkedIn during the first week of October.

On request from the accused to share the business details, he shared his email and received a proposal from the id: mr_scottcoffy@yahoo.com, offering him a position of being a vendor with Bright Life pharmaceuticals to sell herbal medicines for cancer research. He later received a mail from another accused Jordon (dr.jordon.alton@ brightlifepharma.co.uk) that he had been appointed as a vendor.

On October 9, the accused asked him to contact Sunita Sharma to collect the herbal medicines.

Muralidhara spoke to Sunita and sent an email to mrs.s.sharma@sharmaentps.in.

The accused asked him to wire Rs 1.48 crore to four accounts in three banks. The money, they said, was for the purchase of the medicines.

But the accused were not reachable after receiving the money.