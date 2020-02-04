Bizman, pals cheated of Rs 2.25 cr over BDA sites

The police are on the lookout for conmen who allegedly cheated a businessman and his friends of Rs 2.25 crore by promising them sites developed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

Kiran Raj (53), a resident of Hosakerehalli, has filed a police complaint that a man named Nagaraju N J cheated him and his friends on the pretext of helping them get BDA sites in Banashankari.

Nagaraju befriended Raj and told him that he was close to the BDA commissioner, chairman and other officials and that he could help him get a BDA site in Banashankari 6th stage. Trusting him, Raj introduced his friends to Nagaraju.

Nagaraju later introduced Sharada, Srivatsa, Chaitra, Manjesh G Atreya and Nagaraju’s mother — the other accused in the case — to Raj and his friends.

After holding discussions, Raj and his friends agreed to pay the money for the sites. Between October 2018 and November 2019, the fraudsters took Rs 2.25 crore through bank transfers and in cash.

Fake documents

The accused also issued them allotment certificates and receipts for the amount paid to BDA and told Raj that the property would be registered in their names shortly.

Raj and his friends waited for almost two months and got worried when the registration did not happen. So, they went to the BDA office to inquire about the sites. The BDA officials there told them that the documents and receipts produced by them were fake.

Raj told the police that the fraudsters forged the signature and logo of BDA.

The Talaghattapura police have taken up a case of cheating, forgery and other charges, and are investigating.