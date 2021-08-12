BJP MLA Satish Reddy's cars set on fire near his house

BJP MLA Satish Reddy's cars set on fire near his house in Bengaluru

The videos shared by the police show two people carrying fuel in a can running from there

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 12 2021, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 21:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Miscreants set two cars belonging to BJP MLA M Satish Reddy outside his house on Thursday, police said.

Police suspect that the miscreants did not touch two other cars in the compound which were closer to the CCTV cameras installed there.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra who visited the spot told reporters that police are trying to get details about the unidentified culprits.

"Police are investigating the case. There are some clues based on the CCTV camera footages. The miscreants had come at about 4.30 am," the minister said.

BJP
Bengaluru
Crime
Fire

