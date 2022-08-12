BJP Yuva Morcha functionary kills himself at home

The BJP Yuva Morcha president of the Dasarahalli Assembly constituency reportedly killed himself in northern Bengaluru on Thursday, police said.

Chethan, 25, is said to have hanged himself at his house in Maruthi Nagar, near Laggere, around 7 pm, shortly after returning home.

His family found it unusual that he had locked himself in the bedroom so early. They knocked on the door but didn’t get a response.

They broke open the door and were stunned to find him hanging. They quickly untied the noose and rushed him to a hospital but it was too late.

Doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Police didn’t find a death note in the bedroom and said the family members are too shocked to tell them about what may have driven Chethan to suicide.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, which will be conducted on Friday.

The Rajagopalanagar police have taken up a case of unnatural death.