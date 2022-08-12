BJP Yuva Morcha functionary kills himself at home

BJP Yuva Morcha functionary kills himself at home

Chethan, 25, is said to have hanged himself at his house in Maruthi Nagar, near Laggere, around 7 pm, shortly after returning home

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 12 2022, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 04:44 ist

The BJP Yuva Morcha president of the Dasarahalli Assembly constituency reportedly killed himself in northern Bengaluru on Thursday, police said. 

Chethan, 25, is said to have hanged himself at his house in Maruthi Nagar, near Laggere, around 7 pm, shortly after returning home. 

His family found it unusual that he had locked himself in the bedroom so early. They knocked on the door but didn’t get a response.

They broke open the door and were stunned to find him hanging. They quickly untied the noose and rushed him to a hospital but it was too late.

Doctors declared him brought dead, police said. 

Police didn’t find a death note in the bedroom and said the family members are too shocked to tell them about what may have driven Chethan to suicide. 

The body has been sent for post-mortem, which will be conducted on Friday. 

The Rajagopalanagar police have taken up a case of unnatural death. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BJP Yuva Morcha
suicides

What's Brewing

Sounds of Goa: Concert at heritage home enthrals

Sounds of Goa: Concert at heritage home enthrals

Bollywood actors who faced ire for 'sexist' remarks

Bollywood actors who faced ire for 'sexist' remarks

Ice-age footprints shed light on America's early humans

Ice-age footprints shed light on America's early humans

Desi 'mithais' get a modern makeover

Desi 'mithais' get a modern makeover

Meet the richest minister in Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet

Meet the richest minister in Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

 