Blackmailed by male friend, married Bengaluru woman ends life

A 35-year-old married woman allegedly killed herself after being blackmailed by a male friend for Rs 2 lakh.

Police have booked the friend, identified as Mallikarjun, for abetment to suicide.

Chamundeshwari alias Shyamala, a beautician-therapist at a wellness centre in Koramangala, is reported to have killed herself in Ejipura, Southeast Bengaluru, on November 4.

She had been living with her husband Ramesha, three daughters and a son. The family is originally from Andhra Pradesh. Mallikarjun is also from the same state.

On November 4, Ramesha received a phone call from a neighbour that his wife had hanged herself and police had come to his house.

Police showed Ramesha his wife's mobile phone, on which she had made and recorded a WhatsApp video call with Mallikarjun after tying the noose around her neck. She is heard telling him: "Be happy but don't ever trouble any woman like this."

Police learnt that Chamundeshwari and Mallikarjun were friends and had spent private time together. Mallikarjun recorded their intimate moments and threatened to post them online in an attempt to blackmail her. He had also sent her messages and made calls on WhatsApp.