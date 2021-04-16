Blackmailers behind IAS aspirant's suicide caught in Rajasthan

Weeks after a 26-year-old IAS aspirant allegedly killed himself after being blackmailed with a nude video, Bengaluru police have arrested nine suspects from Rajasthan.

Kumar (not his real name), a resident of Bhaktarahalli near KR Puram in East Bengaluru, reportedly ended his life on March 23. Though the reason for his extreme step was not known initially as he did not leave a suicide note, his sister later learnt that he was blackmailed by fraudsters who had befriended him on Facebook.

Kumar had befriended a stranger named Neha Sharma on Facebook. Using a fake profile, she made a video call and convinced him to undress. But she was part of a gang, which recorded Kumar in the nude and blackmailed him by threatening to upload the video to social media. Kumar paid them Rs 36,000 by borrowing from his friends on March 22. The next day, he hanged himself.

Kumar had studied MBA and was preparing for the UPSC exam.

Two days after his death, his friend reported that he had borrowed money and appeared tensed. Kumar’s sister took his bank statement and found six transactions on the same day. She also found a message from Sharma.

When she contacted the person (ostensibly Sharma) on Facebook, she was asked about Kumar’s absence. The person also asked for Kumar’s phone number.

Demands after death

Kumar’s sister gave her nephew’s number and introduced him as Kumar. Unaware of Kumar’s death, the gang demanded Rs 21,000 to delete the video.

Scrutinising the bank transactions, KR Puram police traced nine suspects to Rajasthan but the mastermind has escaped. Two of them have been identified as Robin, 22, and Javed, 25, from Rasoolpur, Bharatpur district. Police are questioning all the suspects.

Police believe that the gang targeted 18 people from Whitefield and the surrounding areas. They had opened an account not in Rajasthan but at a bank in Sarjapur. The account was opened online.

In Rasoolpur, the gang had set up a small office where it employed and trained moderately educated youth. The recruits were asked to open fake profiles on social media. The gang is also suspected to have carried out OTP (one-time password) and online sales scams, according to police.