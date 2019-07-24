Blackmailers threaten to release couple’s video

The Kalasipalya police are on the lookout for two men who blackmailed a mechanic by threatening to release a private video on social media.

In his police complaint, Sanjith Basha stated that he and his wife had captured their private moments on video nearly three months ago. On July 18, some unknown persons called him from three different numbers, saying they have possession of their personal photos and videos, and demanded Rs 3 lakh to keep it private.

While Basha ignored the callers at first, they continued to harass him by threatening to upload the videos on WhatsApp and Facebook and make them go viral. He said the callers have possession of a video, which he suspects someone known to him had accessed from his phone and transferred it.

Following his complaint, the Kalasipalya police have booked the callers under various sections of the IT Act, and are investigating the matter.