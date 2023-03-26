B'luru: 17-year-old girl raped, succumbs to injuries

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Mar 26 2023, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 04:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 17-year-old girl, who was severely injured after her boyfriend allegedly raped her, succumbed to injuries. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at Bairasandra Layout near Kaggalipura.

The victim is a second PUC student and resident of Thathaguni near Kaggalipura. The accused has been identified as Venkatesh, 18, a resident of Basavanapalya.  

Kaggalipura police said that the accused and the girl were in a relationship. Venkatesh is a school dropout and is working as an assistant electrician. The duo were classmates and their friendship grew into love.

On Friday afternoon, the girl and the accused met at Bairasandra Layout. Venkatesh allegedly raped her in an open space in an isolated place. After that, the girl had severe bleeding and low blood pressure. 

Panicked, Venkatesh took the help of his juvenile friends to rush her to a hospital. Initially, they took the girl to a hospital in Thathaguni, and the doctors after examining her suggested Venkatesh take her to a better hospital. There, he was informed by the doctors that her condition was worsening.

Later, Venkatesh’s friends called the girl’s father and informed him about the incident. He rushed to the hospital and the girl was taken to two more hospitals where she succumbed to injuries. 

Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father, a case of rape, murder and under the charges Pocso Act has been registered at Kaggalipura police station. Venkatesh has been arrested and is being questioned.

Crimes against women
rape
Bengaluru

