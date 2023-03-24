B'luru: Ambulance fatally knocks down pedestrians

An ambulance driver hit and killed two pedestrians who were out for a walk on Tuesday morning.
The victims are 57-year-old Prakash S from Mysuru and 51-year-old Nagendra from Banashankari.
According to reports, they were staying in a hotel here to attend a company-organised workshop and had stepped out for coffee when they were struck down by the ambulance driven by Vivek, who was driving an empty vehicle in a reckless manner.
Prakash died on the spot and Nagendra breathed his last shortly after being taken to a nearby private hospital.
Chikkajala police said there was another person named Prasanna with Vivek at the time, who was actually the driver of the ambulance. Prasanna had promised Vivek that he would to teach him to drive an ambulance. The accident happened as Vivek was practising.
While Prasanna fled the scene, Vivek was caught. Prasanna is still absconding, police said.
Police arrested Vivek and have taken his blood sample to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol or other substances. They are awaiting the reports.
