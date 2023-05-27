B'luru: Farmer caught smuggling illegally captured monitor lizards

Officials from the Forest Cell of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) rescued three monitor lizards and arrested a person who attempted to smuggle them.

Acting on information about the smuggling operation, a team of Bengaluru officials rushed to Kotaladinne village in Gauribidanur, where they successfully rescued the monitor lizards from the accused, Manikanta Swamy.

Swamy, 32, hailing from Soppanahatti village in Sira Taluk, had captured the lizards from the forest area with the intention of illegally selling them to make quick profits.

The seized monitor lizards varied in size and weight. The first lizard measured approximately 40 inches in length and weighed 2 kg, while the second reptile measured 30 inches and weighed 1.2 kg. The third one measured 32 inches and weighed 1 kg.

The police have filed a Wildlife Offence Report (WLOR) under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and are currently conducting further investigations.

Swamy, who works as a farmer, confessed to capturing the lizards from the forest. A senior officer stated that there is a demand for lizard meat and oil, which is believed to have medicinal properties for treating joint aches and other health issues. The lizards will be sold between Rs 3,000 and Rs 8,000.