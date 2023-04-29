B'luru: Gym manager accused of swindling Rs 23 lakh

B'luru: Gym manager accused of swindling Rs 23 lakh

Kiran owns two gyms. Deepak collected money from customers in cash and through digital payments to his personal bank account

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 29 2023, 04:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 05:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The owner of a gym in Gidadakonenahalli has filed a complaint against his manager, alleging that he diverted customer payments amounting to approximately Rs 23 lakh.

The accused, Deepak B U, has been the manager at Panther Fitness on Muddinapalya Main Road in Gidadakonenahalli. The gym owner, Kiran D V, 36, filed a complaint with the Annapoorneshwarinagar police.

Also Read | Man arrested for Delhi airport bomb hoax

Kiran owns two gyms. Deepak collected money from customers in cash and through digital payments to his personal bank account.

When questioned, Deepak told Kiran that he transferred the money to his account to show less income and save on taxes.

On April 15, Deepak borrowed Rs 10,000 from Kiran. Since then, he has not attended work and has turned off his mobile.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fraud
cheating
Bengaluru
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Snake's side of the story

DH Toon | Snake's side of the story

Pampered summers

Pampered summers

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

Making history of Hanuman

Making history of Hanuman

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

Bihar: 56 transgenders among constables to be recruited

Bihar: 56 transgenders among constables to be recruited

Russian strikes kill 25 including five children

Russian strikes kill 25 including five children

Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases

Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases

Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'

Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'

'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released

'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released

 