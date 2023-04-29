B'luru: Gym manager accused of swindling Rs 23 lakh

The owner of a gym in Gidadakonenahalli has filed a complaint against his manager, alleging that he diverted customer payments amounting to approximately Rs 23 lakh.

The accused, Deepak B U, has been the manager at Panther Fitness on Muddinapalya Main Road in Gidadakonenahalli. The gym owner, Kiran D V, 36, filed a complaint with the Annapoorneshwarinagar police.

Kiran owns two gyms. Deepak collected money from customers in cash and through digital payments to his personal bank account.

When questioned, Deepak told Kiran that he transferred the money to his account to show less income and save on taxes.

On April 15, Deepak borrowed Rs 10,000 from Kiran. Since then, he has not attended work and has turned off his mobile.