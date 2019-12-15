B'luru lecturer loses debit card, Rs 1 lakh withdrawn

Thieves stole a woman lecturer’s purse and withdrew Rs 1 lakh from her debit card.

The college lecturer, who lives in BTM 1st Stage, had hailed a cab to Suchitra Film Society in Banashankari 2nd Stage on December 8. She returned in the afternoon but forgot her purse that contained her debit, credit and PAN cards, besides Rs 2,800 in cash.

After she found the purse missing, she received messages from the bank that Rs 1 lakh was debited from her account. The shocked lecturer rushed to the Banashankari police station and filed a complaint.