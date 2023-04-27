B'luru man kills father for refusing money to buy liquor

A man, aged 30, murdered his father because he refused to give him money for purchasing alcohol. He feigned innocence after the murder but the post-mortem report called his bluff.

Neeladhara, who resides in Nagarabhavi, was arrested by the police and remanded in judicial custody. His father, Basavaraju, aged 60, lived in PF Layout, Marenahalli in Vijayanagar, where he worked as a security guard. Neeladhara worked part-time as a painter and an auto-rickshaw driver.

On April 10, Neeladhara killed his father by striking him in the chest with a hollow brick block.

The incident, which took place in the shed, was not discovered until April 12, when a neighbour, Nagendrappa, called Indiramma, Basavaraju's wife, to inform her of her husband's death.

Nagendrappa had detected a foul smell emanating from their shed, and upon opening the door, found Basavaraju's decomposing body.

Indiramma had left for her hometown on April 7, leaving Basavaraju alone in the shed. When she returned to Bengaluru, she discovered her husband's decomposed body, which had bruises on his face.

The police sent the body for post-mortem, which revealed that all of Basavaraju's ribs were broken, indicating that he had been murdered. Suspecting Neeladhara's involvement in the crime, the police waited for the post-mortem report.

In the meantime, Neeladhara had informed his sister that he had killed their father and threatened to do the same to her and their mother, Indiramma.

The police apprehended Neeladhara, questioned him, and he eventually confessed to murdering his father.

Neeladhara claimed that his father refused to give him money for liquor, causing him to lose his temper and push his father to the ground.

He then sat on his father's stomach and smashed his chest with a brick.