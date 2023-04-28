B'luru: Man stabbed and gutted by muggers in brazen attack

A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach by two unidentified muggers on a scooter.

The attackers twisted the dagger, causing his intestines to spill out. This gruesome incident took place in Krishnamurthy Layout, located only 500 meters away from the Suddagunte Palya police station in southern Bengaluru, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The victim, Narasegowda T N, is a team leader at a major e-commerce firm in Halasuru. Narasegowda would usually get down from the bus near Muneshwara Temple in Tavarekere and walk for 20 minutes to reach his home. Narasegowda was only 10 minutes away from his home when two men waylaid him and demanded money.

“My husband gave them his wallet which had around Rs 200. The robbers were not satisfied with the amount and demanded to know what was in the bag,” his wife Sharada told DH.

Narasegowda explained that his office laptop was in the backpack. The robbers attempted to steal his laptop and phone, but to save the laptop, Narasegowda cried for help. That's when a furious mugger pulled out a dagger and stabbed him in the abdomen. Although residents came out of their homes, they remained mute spectators.

He lay bleeding profusely on the road for nearly 30 minutes until a passerby called the police. Narasegowda received first aid before being taken to St John’s Hospital. According to the police, he is responding well to the treatment.

The Suddagunte Palya police have registered a case under IPC section 397 and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the muggers.