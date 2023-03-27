B'luru: Robber stabs woman who wouldn't give away gold chain

A woman showed exemplary courage in fighting off two chain snatchers, but received stab injuries to her hand. Police have arrested both suspects.

The JP Nagar 7th Phase resident was walking to a temple when two men rode up on a motorbike and waylaid her near Puttenahalli Circle around 8 pm on March 6.

One of the men lunged at her neck and tried to pluck her gold chain. She fought back and held on tightly to her chain. The man wasn't prepared for this. He pulled a knife and stabbed her in the hand that held onto the chain. But she would not loosen her grip.

As her hand bled, she raised an alarm, drawing the attention of local residents. The chain snatchers fled when they saw people rushing towards them. The victim went straight to the hospital and got treatment. Less than two hours later, she lodged a complaint at the Puttenahali police station.

Police recently tracked down both suspects — Manoj Kumar and Franklyn. Police sources said both had criminal records. A magistrate has remanded them in judicial custody, sources added.

The sources further stated that Kumar was a murder accused and spent time in prison. After coming out of prison, he ganged up with Franklyn to snatch gold chains from women walking alone on the streets. The duo would get violent if the victims resisted, which is what happened in Puttenahalli.