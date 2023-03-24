B'luru school principal 'threatens' parents

B'luru school principal 'threatens' parents for talking to media

When contacted, the principal of St Joseph Chaminade School at Deepanahalli in Anekal said he was only trying to explain the inconveniences caused

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 24 2023, 03:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 05:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Parents of a five-year-old child who was failed by a private school have accused the institution of threatening them for talking to the media and writing about the issue on social media. 

“When my wife went to the school on Thursday, the principal threatened her with dire consequences for taking up the issue with the media ... when they failed our daughter in UKG,” the father told the media. “Worried about the way they spoke, my wife brought our child back home from the school." 

When contacted, the principal of St Joseph Chaminade School at Deepanahalli in Anekal said he was only trying to explain the inconveniences caused to other parents due to the issue.

"The mother came seeking admission for their younger child and we gave it. After that, I was explaining how we were forced to withdraw some apps which were set up to track transportation and academics of children. I was just trying to make her understand that it is always better to come in person and talk instead of sending repeated emails, but she got offended," principal Saju Augustine said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bangalore
Bengaluru news
threats

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

Brush with the blushes

Brush with the blushes

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

Ramadan starts in Mideast amid high costs, peace talks

Ramadan starts in Mideast amid high costs, peace talks

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief

 