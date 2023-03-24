B'luru school principal 'threatens' parents for talking to media

Parents of a five-year-old child who was failed by a private school have accused the institution of threatening them for talking to the media and writing about the issue on social media.

“When my wife went to the school on Thursday, the principal threatened her with dire consequences for taking up the issue with the media ... when they failed our daughter in UKG,” the father told the media. “Worried about the way they spoke, my wife brought our child back home from the school."

When contacted, the principal of St Joseph Chaminade School at Deepanahalli in Anekal said he was only trying to explain the inconveniences caused to other parents due to the issue.

"The mother came seeking admission for their younger child and we gave it. After that, I was explaining how we were forced to withdraw some apps which were set up to track transportation and academics of children. I was just trying to make her understand that it is always better to come in person and talk instead of sending repeated emails, but she got offended," principal Saju Augustine said.