B'luru: Techie robbed at knifepoint on Outer Ring Road

A 22-year-old engineer was robbed by two armed muggers on May 24 while he was on the Outer Ring Road in Marathahalli, Southeast Bengaluru.

According to Mushir Shaikh, a resident of Maruthinagar near Marathahalli, he arrived in Bengaluru from Ahmedabad at around 12:30 am on May 24. He took a BMTC bus and disembarked at Karthik Nagar around 2 am.

While waiting for a cab to Maruthinagar, two men on a scooter approached him. They brandished knives and demanded that he hand over his belongings.

Feeling frightened, Shaikh complied and handed over his bag, which contained a Lenovo Ideapad and an Apple MacBook. Additionally, they took his mobile phone, Aadhar card, passport, a credit card, and two debit cards.

The police have registered a case under IPC section 392 (robbery) and are currently attempting to locate the suspects.