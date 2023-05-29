B'luru: Techie robbed at knifepoint on Outer Ring Road

A 22-year-old engineer was robbed by two armed muggers on May 24 while he was on the Outer Ring Road in Marathahalli, Southeast Bengaluru.
According to Mushir Shaikh, a resident of Maruthinagar near Marathahalli, he arrived in Bengaluru from Ahmedabad at around 12:30 am on May 24. He took a BMTC bus and disembarked at Karthik Nagar around 2 am.
Also Read | Bengaluru: Gang of 3 robs man relieving himself on NICE Road
While waiting for a cab to Maruthinagar, two men on a scooter approached him. They brandished knives and demanded that he hand over his belongings.
Feeling frightened, Shaikh complied and handed over his bag, which contained a Lenovo Ideapad and an Apple MacBook. Additionally, they took his mobile phone, Aadhar card, passport, a credit card, and two debit cards.
The police have registered a case under IPC section 392 (robbery) and are currently attempting to locate the suspects.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pre-term births and a silent emergency
The flop that was a hit!
Getting the inclusion puzzle right
One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru
Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children
Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training
India reclaims spot as world’s 5th largest stock market
Bollywood always silent on vital issues: Naseeruddin
Treat cows as mother: Neta's solution to cattle menace
Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home