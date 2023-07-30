B'luru: Trio promises man 50% more money in Rs 2K notes

B'luru: Trio promises contractor 50% more money in Rs 2,000 notes; CCB to probe case

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has withdrawn the Rs 2,000 notes and given citizens time until September 30 to exchange them. 

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 30 2023, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 03:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) will investigate the case of three friends, who allegedly cheated a contractor by promising to pay him 50 per cent more if he accepted 2,000-rupee notes. 

The group met Suresh, a local contractor, through a common friend. They told him if he brought 500 rupee notes, they would pay him 50 per cent more in 2,000-rupee notes. 

The suspects told Suresh they had a large number of Rs 2,000 notes. They promised that if he gave them Rs 25 lakh in 500-rupee notes, they would pay him Rs 37.5 lakh. He agreed. 

Also Read | Gold heist: Consumer forum orders insurer to pay jewellery store Rs 80 lakh in Karnataka

Suresh was asked to bring the money to Mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh, but later to Tirupati. They once again changed the plan and asked him to bring the money to Nellore. 

One of the suspects met Suresh in Nellore and took him to an office, where he was shown Rs 2,000 notes. The suspect collected the Rs 500 notes from Suresh and asked him to wait until he gets back with 2,000-rupee notes. 

But the suspect didn't return. When Suresh called him, he was asked to come near the Nellore toll gate. But when he reached there, nobody was there. 

When Suresh called the suspect again, he was promised the money in Bengaluru. But Suresh didn’t get the money in the city either. The gang members then switched off their phones. 

Suresh lodged a complaint at Mahalakshmi Layout police station.  The police commissioner has transferred the case to the CCB. 

Bengaluru
Crime
Corruption

