BMTC bus mows down pedestrian at Majestic

An unidentified man was mowed down by a BMTC bus at Majestic while crossing the road inside the Kempegowda Bus Station.

BMTC driver Chennaiah drove the bus (KA 57 F 5187) inside the bus stand to the usual platform. He mowed down a pedestrian who was trying to cross the road as he couldn’t control the speed of the bus. Upparpet police have arrested the 43-year-old Chennaiah.

Police said the pedestrian was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries mid-way.

They said that the victim appears to be aged around 25-30 years and is still unidentified as no identification document was found. The body has been placed in Victoria Hospital.