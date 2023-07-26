BMTC bus mows down pedestrian at Majestic

An unidentified man was mowed down by a BMTC bus at Majestic while crossing the road inside the Kempegowda Bus Station.
Read: BMTC increase service on 2 routes
BMTC driver Chennaiah drove the bus (KA 57 F 5187) inside the bus stand to the usual platform. He mowed down a pedestrian who was trying to cross the road as he couldn’t control the speed of the bus. Upparpet police have arrested the 43-year-old Chennaiah.
Police said the pedestrian was rushed to hospital but succumbed to injuries mid-way.
They said that the victim appears to be aged around 25-30 years and is still unidentified as no identification document was found. The body has been placed in Victoria Hospital.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes
Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally
IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies
Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'
Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount
XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge
Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres