BMTC dismisses bus driver who assaulted bike rider

A 44-year-old bike rider, Sandeep Boniface, alleged on Tuesday afternoon that a BMTC bus driver assaulted him causing injuries on his ribs, leg, and face. The incident happened near Kanti Sweets in Puttenahalli of Yelahanka New Town.
Boniface has filed a complaint with the Yelahanka New Town police.
Ananda PB, the bus driver filed a counter complaint with the police on Wednesday evening.
According to Boniface, two BMTC buses were racing, one bus was in front of him and one behind. Boniface was riding along with his wife.
At Puttenahalli, he left the way for the bus and showed his hand to the driver to move ahead. It is alleged that the hand-showing seemed somewhat provocative and the bus driver got down from the bus, hit Boniface hard on the helmet causing an injury on his ear that started bleeding. The driver then took his bike key and got back into the bus. When Boniface went into the bus, the driver assaulted him and kicked him again. The driver also locked the door and took him to the nearby Puttenahalli depot.
Later, with the help of his friends, Boniface went to a hospital and lodged a complaint.
BMTC has dismissed the accused Anand PB.
