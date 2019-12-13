BMTC driver, conductor assaulted on Hosur Road

A 34-year-old BMTC bus conductor was beaten by passengers after he told them not to stand on the footboard on Hosur Main Road on Sunday.

Bus driver Chethan Kumar, who filed a complaint with the Bandepalya police, stated that the vehicle was plying between Bommasandra and KR Market (route number 350-G 1) when conductor Chethan Kumar M, of the Chikkanagamangala depot, noticed five Hindi-speaking men standing on the footboard. The conductor told them they were blocking the entry of other passengers and asked them to stand inside the bus. Heated arguments ensued and the group started manhandling the conductor.

When the bus reached the Kudlu Gate stop around 1.50 pm, the driver asked them why they were abusing the conductor. The accused started assaulting the driver and conductor with a wooden plank, injuring them. Based on the complaint, the Bandepalya police have taken up a case and are trying to trace the accused.