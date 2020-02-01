BMTC suspends driver who slapped motorcyclist

A day after the video of a BMTC Volvo bus driver beating a two-wheeler rider went viral on social media, the transporter suspended the employee pending enquiry.

The incident happened in Mahadevapura. Hamid, a passenger on board the Volvo bus, not only recorded the video but also confronted the driver over his unruly behaviour.

The video shows the driver repeatedly slapping a two-wheeler rider and returning to the bus. In a later tweet, Hamid explained that the incident took place after “the biker crossed the bus.”

It made the aggressive driver stop the bus in the middle of the road before getting down and assaulting the biker.

On being questioned over his behaviour, the driver reacted aggressively. “Do the BMTC personnel have the rights to take law into their hands,” Hamid questioned.

Hours later, the BMTC issued a press statement stating that the driver, identified as Santosh Badiger of Depot 28, has been suspended and an enquiry has been ordered.

Hamid later tweeted that the corporation officials visited him at his place of work and recorded his version of the incident.