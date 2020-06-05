BNP warns against sharing photos of wild animals

Sharing photos and videos of wild animals with location details on social media may land you in trouble with the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) officials warning that such details may aid the poachers.

The deputy conservator of forest at Bannerghatta has written to conservator Vijay Nishath, objecting to a video posted on social media of a leopard caught in a camera trap.

The letter, dated April 29, pertains to a post on Facebook on April 4, 2020.

Quoting a 2017 rule by the National Tiger Conservation Authority that bars sharing of camera trap photos with location, the deputy conservator of forest said the similar rule applies to leopards, which was also a protected animal.

"Sharing such sensitive information is inappropriate. It may lead to misinformation among the local population and increase man-animal conflict," the letter said.

However, Vijay Nishath said he is yet to receive any letter.