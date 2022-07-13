Body found in drain: Couple, wife of deceased held for murder

Investigating the alleged murder of a 46-year-old man, Kadugodi police have arrested a couple and the wife of the deceased.

The decomposed body of the man was found packed in a sack in drainage in Belathur near Kadugodi on July 5.

Initially, the police were clueless about the identity. Later, they found that the deceased was Omnath Singh from Bihar.

The arrested are Vishal Prajapathi, 24, his wife Ruby Prajapathi, 23, both from Kanpur Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, and Singh’s wife Gunjadevi, 35.

All four stayed in a building in Belathur near Ayyappa Swamy Temple.

The police got clues on the whereabouts of the accused through technical support and zeroed in on them in Mangaluru on July 7.

Extramarital affair

They were picked up, and during interrogation, they confessed that Singh was having an extramarital affair with Ruby.

Vishal killed Singh, said a senior officer.

Before learning about the affair, Vishal and Singh had a dispute over financial matters. Vishal had given Rs 3-4 lakh to Singh as a hand loan and the latter had not returned the amount, the officer added.

Vishal was angry with Singh over both issues.

Vishal and Ruby locked Singh up in his house and assaulted him. Gunjadevi was also present.

Vishal strangled Singh with a dupatta on July 3 night, the officer added. He packed the body in a sack and dumped it in a drainage 150 metres away from his house, said S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield).

Residents of Belathur had found the body after labourers noticed the sack.