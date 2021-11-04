Body found in gunny bag near Banashankari drain identified

Body found in gunny bag near Banashankari identified

The deceased a 20-year-old resident of Bharathinagar, who had left home on Monday by telling his parents that he would get firecrackers for Deepavali

HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 04 2021, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 01:12 ist
The man whose body was fought tightly stuffed in a white gunny bag near a stormwater drain southern Bengaluru on Tuesday morning has been identified.

According to the jurisdictional RR Nagar police, the deceased is Tarun, a 20-year-old resident of Bharathinagar, who had left home on Monday by telling his parents that he would get firecrackers for Deepavali. He never returned.

Around 8 am on Tuesday, a ragpicker stumbled upon the gunny bag in D'Souza Nagar, Banashankari, and raised an alarm. When police opened the bag later, they found the deceased man's hands and legs tied with a rope, and his mouth and nose gagged with adhesive tapes. He appeared to have been smothered or strangled, though the autopsy report is still awaited.

By sending the man's pictures to all police stations, RR Nagar cops determined that the deceased was Tarun.

When Tarun didn't return home on Monday night, his parents got worried and went looking for him, enquiring with their relatives and his friends. There was no trace of him.

Police suspect that Tarun knew his killers who had kidnapped him and took him at an unknown location where they murdered him. His body was later dumped near the drain. A special police team is hunting for the killers.

