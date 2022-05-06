Bodybuilder arrested on rape charges in Bengaluru

A Bengaluru-based bodybuilder has been arrested for allegedly raping and cheating a 23-year-old woman who aspired to be a bodybuilder.

Syed Siddique H, 34, of Umar Nagar, Govindapura Main Road, is accused of lacing a woman’s drink with a sedative before sexually assaulting her in February.

A case of rape has been registered against him at the KG Halli police station. Siddique, who had won Mr Universe title in bodybuilding, was arrested on April 28. A court has sent him to the Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara. Interestingly, his wife has filed a counter-complaint at the Govindapura police station, accusing the woman and a couple of blackmail.

The victim told the police that she got to know Siddique through social media. She was impressed after seeing the bodybuilder’s photographs and videos. She expressed a desire to become a bodybuilder and fitness trainer, and asked him to train her.

She came to Bengaluru on February 15 and was staying as a paying guest. She later joined Hulk Fitness, the gym run by Siddique in HBR Layout. According to her, after two days of training, Siddique asked her to take steroids for bodybuilding, but she refused.

On February 19, Siddique met her in private, coaxed her into drinking a sedative and raped her.

He raped her several times promising to marry her. But, he later went back on his word, she told the police.

In a counter-complaint, Siddique’s wife accused his gym manager Mohammed Saleem and his wife of blackmail.

She said the couple showed a video of Siddique and the woman getting intimate and demanded Rs 20 lakh.

On February 22, the couple and the woman visited Siddique’s house and demanded money. Siddique’s wife also accused Saleem of misusing the gym’s revenue and pledging her gold jewellery to take a loan.