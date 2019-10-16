Booty worth Rs 5 cr recovered from Trichy heist kingpin

In one of the biggest hauls of stolen booty in recent years, the Bengaluru police recovered 12 kg of gold, diamond and platinum jewellery — all valued at Rs 5 crore — from Murugan, the alleged kingpin of the Lalitha Jewellery heist in Tiruchirapalli.

Murugan, 45, had surrendered himself before a Bengaluru court on October 11, days after his alleged accomplices were apprehended in Tamil Nadu.

Police described Murugan as a burglar whose tentacles were spread all over South India. Not only did he carry out burglaries in different towns of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, but Murugan was also wanted in many cases of theft reported from Banaswadi and other places in Bengaluru.

The Lalitha Jewellery

heist on October 2 was arguably the crowning glory of his criminal record, according to police.

Soon after taking the custody of Murugan, the Bommanahalli police took him to a forest in Tiruchirapalli and recovered the stolen jewellery that he had buried in the ground. Isha Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), described it as the “biggest recovery” of stolen valuables in recent years. The recovery information has been shared with the Tamil Nadu police, a senior officer said.

The city police aren’t done with Murugan as yet. While his current police custody ends on October 16, police plan to interrogate him for another 10 days. They will file an application in the court in this regard.