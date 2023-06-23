Boy assaults girl in Montessori school; CCTV footage goes viral

A three-year-old boy beat up a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in a Montessori school in Chikkalasandra, Subramanyapura, South Bengaluru, on Wednesday morning.

The incident gained attention after CCTV footage went viral on Thursday.

The parents are reluctant to file a complaint. But police are trying to get a petition from her parents and record the school management’s statement.

In the uploaded CCTV footage, a boy is seen telling a woman caretaker that he needs to use the washroom. The caretaker escorts him to the washroom and closes the classroom door at 11.51 am. Nine children were present in the classroom.

Once the caretaker left, a boy shoved a girl to the floor and hit her on the back. When she got up, he slapped her. Even as the helpless girl uttered something to him, the boy continued hitting, kicking, and biting her.

Staff at the adjacent room should have observed the incident via the see-through glass wall, but they were busy attending to their own class.

The parents found out about the incident when they arrived at the school to pick her up. They noticed bruises and bite marks on her body and verified the CCTV footage, which confirmed the boy's actions. They circulated the footage to the other parents. Panic ensued, leading to protests and demands for fee refunds from the school management.

After the video went viral, police contacted the parents of both children and the school management. However, the girl's parents declined to file a complaint.

Police learnt that two children in the classroom had soiled themselves, prompting the caretaker to take them to the washroom to clean up. Since the washroom's floor was wet and dirty, she had to cleaned that also. Unaware of the assault, she returned to the classroom after approximately eight minutes.

Another ayah had to leave in between to tend to her sick daughter after receiving a call from her school.