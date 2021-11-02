Boy electrocuted to death at BBMP playground

A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted to death at a BBMP playground in Ramachandrapura near Vidyaranyapura in North-East Bengaluru on Monday evening.

Mani, a resident of Ramachandrapura, was studying in class 5.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mani went to the playground around 5 pm along with other children. The group was playing cricket. Mani went to retrieve the ball that had rolled near an old toilet and came in contact with a live electric wire lying inside.

Mani succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while the other children escaped as they did not go close to him. Tension gripped the locality as hundreds gathered at the spot and staged a protest against the authorities. Vidyaranyapura police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Mani's parents are daily wage labourers at a private firm.

Police said BBMP officials visited the spot on hearing about the incident.

“Engineers have contacted the parents regarding their son's death. We are yet to receive a complaint from the parents. We will take up a case according to their complaint,” an investigating officer said.

Locals told police that the electric wire has been left open for a long time in the old toilet building, which has been abandoned for a while now. The electric wire was left unattended despite children going to play and elderly people taking walks there, they said. The body has been shifted to the mortuary and investigations are on.

