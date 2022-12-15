Boy turns on tractor key, dies falling from moving vehicle in Bengaluru

A six-year-old boy died after falling on the road from a tractor that he started on his own after its driver left the key in the ignition.

Tamogna, a UKG student, was playing near his house on Tuesday when he and a friend saw a tractor parked on the under-construction Carmelaram Road in Chikkabellandur around 3.30 pm.

Tamogna climbed the tractor and twisted the key that remained in the ignition. The vehicle hummed and, since the driver had left the vehicle in the gear, it started moving.

As the tractor crawled over the dug-up road, Tamogna lost balance and fell on the vehicle before landing on the road.

Local residents, stunned to find the boy with serious head injuries, rushed him to a hospital on Iblur Road where he died around 5.45 pm.

The BBMP is constructing the road and the contractor hired Rangappa to supply the construction materials. Rangappa, the driver-supplier, was transporting crushed stones to the spot. The roadwork was halted for the last three days due to continuous rain, Whitefield traffic police said.

“We have arrested Rangappa for his negligence and for leaving the key in the ignition, which led to the boy’s death. He has been released on bail. Rangappa says he parked the vehicle and forgot to remove the key from the ignition," a senior officer said.

Tamogna was the younger son of Pradeep, a private company lab admin staff, and Latha, a homemaker. The couple also has a 10-year-old daughter.