Boyfriend arrested for abetting suicide of former Miss Andhra

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 28 2023, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 02:08 ist
Akshay and Vidyashri B R. Credit: Special arrangement

Police in northern Bengaluru arrested a gym instructor for abetting the suicide of a former Miss Andhra last week. 

On July 21, 25-year-old Vidyashri B R allegedly hanged herself at her home in Kempapura near Chikkabanavar. She lived with her mother Triveni R and her younger brother Manoj B R. Her father passed away six years ago. 

An MCA graduate, Vidyashri worked for Blue Yonder, an American multinational, in Bellandur and also dabbled in modelling. She had won the Miss Andhra title. 

In 2021, Vidyashri befriended Akshay, an instructor at a gym in Basaveshwara Nagar, on Facebook. He is originally from Mandya and lives with his parents in Kengeri. 

Akshay and Vidyashri started dating and developed intimacy. They went on vacation multiple times and were supposed to get married. She also loaned him money. 

About three months ago, Akshay started avoiding her. He told her he wouldn't care if she died. He then stopped answering her phone calls and replying to her messages. 

Police investigations show that disagreements arose between the couple after Vidyashri asked him to return her money. He allegedly threatened to leak her private pictures. 

While Vidyashri's family knew about her relationship with Akshay, they weren't aware of why she killed herself. 

Details from her diary  

In the aftermath of her death, the family looked for a diary she regularly kept and came across a purported death note. 

Vidyashri wrote that Akshay was responsible for her death and treated her like a b***h. She also wrote about how he owed her Rs 1.76 lakh and switched off his phone when she asked him to return the money. She was depressed and didn't want to live, she reportedly wrote. 

After the discovery of the death note, her mother filed a police complaint against Akshay on Wednesday. Police arrested him on Thursday. 

Bengaluru
Crime

