BPO staffer cheats man of Rs 4.5 lakh with job offer

A-35-year-old BPO employee was arrested for cheating a man of Rs 4.5 lakh after promising a cabin crew job for his son at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The accused has been identified as Syed Jawed, a resident of HBR Layout, who works in a private company in Koramangala.

Bacha Singh (62), a native of Uttarakhand and a resident of Koramangala, said in his complaint that Jawed, who he knew for 15 years, promised a job for his son at the KIA. From June 2018, Jawed took money from him on three occasions, amounting to Rs 4.5 lakh.

Later, Jawed turned evasive and started giving excuses. After Singh stepped up the pressure, Jawed brought an appointment letter. Singh took his son to an airline company to report to duty, only to realise that it was a fake offer later.

Singh approached the Adugodi police and filed a complaint on Tuesday. Police arrested the accused based on evidence and bank transaction details.

During questioning, Jawed confessed that he was in need of money for his sister’s marriage and hence, cheated Singh. Police are checking whether he has conned more people using the same modus operandi.

A senior police officer said that similar messages and emails are being circulated among many people in the city, offering cabin crew jobs in Bengaluru. Job aspirants are being asked to pay Rs 5,000 to 10,000 to process their applications.