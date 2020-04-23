Brandishing machete, gang steals youth’s cellphone

A gang of five men robbed a mobile phone from a 19-year-old by threatening to kill him with a machete and other lethal weapons.

The incident happened at TD Lane in Cottonpet, as the boy and his friend were returning after buying medicines.

The victim Dallaram, a resident of 5th Cross, TD Lane, filed a complaint in which he said he was robbed on April 18, as he was returning with his friend Rathnaram after buying medicines at Raghavendra Medicals at OTC Road.

Just a few metres from home, the gang intercepted them and asked them to surrender all their valuables. One of them brandished a machete.

Dallaram and his friend tried to slip away, but were caught by two of the gang members and others raised the lethal weapons.

Despite Dallaram’s resistance, one of them took his phone from his trouser pocket by assaulting the youngster. When he raised an alarm, the gang escaped with the phone. Though initially scared to approach the police, Dallaram and his friend discussed the issue with their relatives and decided to file a complaint on Tuesday. The police have filed a case under IPC Section 397 (dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous injuries) and are investigating.