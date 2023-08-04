Bribe for khata: BBMP official, aide arrested

Lokayukta Police on Friday arrested a BBMP revenue inspector and an accomplice for accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the manager of a real estate company, for processing khatas.

The arrested are Nataraj, Revenue Inspector, BBMP – Mahadevapura Zone, and Pavan, his accomplice. They have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Lokayukta Police said Manjunath, manager of Mukunda Developers in Kodigehalli, had applied for khatas for 79 flats in Brindavan Apartments, in Mahadevapura.

Nataraj demanded a bribe of Rs 7.9 lakh at Rs 10,000 per khata. He asked Manjunath to pay him Rs 5 lakh in advance and the remaining sum after the khatas are issued.

Acting on Manjunath’s lead, the Lokayukta police set a trap for Nataraj in his own office. They asked Manjunath to inform Nataraj that he would make the advance payment at the BBMP Mahadevapura office.

On Friday, as directed by Nataraj, Pavan received the money from Manjunath at the BBMP office and later, handed it over to Nataraj. Police caught them while the money was being handed over and arrested them.