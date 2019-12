A senior executive at a biotechnology firm was found hanging in her apartment in Vakil Magnolia at Thirumagondanahalli near Anekal on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Bharsha Priyadarshini, a native of Odisha who worked for a company in Jigani. Her mother, Arati Bala Mishra, has filed a complaint with Suryanagar police, blaming her son-in-law.