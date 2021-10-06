Burglar couple arrested with 193 grams of stolen gold jewellery

A married couple in their 30s has been arrested by RT Nagar police for burgling a house within days of walking free on bail in a similar case.

Police say 193 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 8.5 lakh has been recovered from Kaval Byrasandra residents Jayanti alias Kuttiyamma, 30, and her husband Babu alias Market Babu, 33.

Police described the couple as habitual offenders who were arrested a few times but went back the old way each time they walked free on bail.

KR Puram police had arrested the couple in March, and they walked free on bail about 15 days ago.

The couple’s latest arrest came on a police complaint filed by RT Nagar resident Vijayalakshmi, 53. She stated that miscreants stole gold jewellery and other items from her house on September 16 between 8.39 am and 4 pm.

Vijayalakshmi had locked the house and kept the key in the window, which the burglars used to enter the house. They locked the house back as they made away with the valuables.

After Vijayalakshmi alerted the police, fingerprint experts reached the spot and collected the prints from the crime scene.

The prints matched with those of the couple who the Malleswaram police arrested in 2019.

A team headed by police sub-inspector Yallavva arrested the couple and recovered the gold.

Babu, who is part of an NGO, scouted houses on the pretext of searching properties for rent and noticed those where occupants either kept the keys on windowsills or under the carpets or pots. He would later take his wife Jayanti to burgle the house while he stood outside to make sure they were not attracting attention.

Areas where the couple burgled houses fall in Ramamurthy Nagar, Yeshwantpur, Ashoknagar, DJ Halli, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Viveknagar, Bellandur, Vidhana Soudha, Madiwala and KR Puram police station limits.

RT Nagar police say they solved six cases of thefts with the couple’s arrest.

