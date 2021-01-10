‘Burglar’ shot after he attacks cop twice in three days

A man accused of carrying out thefts and housebreak-ins was shot in the leg by police after he allegedly attacked a constable for the second time in the last three days.

Naveen Kumar P, from Kachamarakanahalli, was being pursued by the police as they believe he had stolen many mobile phones, laptops and jewellery, besides burgling a home in KR Puram.

On January 6, when police tried to arrest him from his house, he, along with his brother Murugan and mother Narasamma, allegedly attacked a police constable named Manjunath. Although police handcuffed Kumar, he managed to escape. Police later arrested his brother and mother with the help of local residents.

Taking serious note of the incident, police stepped up efforts to track down Kumar. On Saturday morning, Varthur police sub-inspector Krishnamurthy and his team learnt that he was hiding in a desolate place in Gunjur.

As the police team closed in on, Kumar attacked a constable, also named Manjunath, with a dagger and tried to flee. Krishnamurthy then fired a warning shot and asked him to surrender.

Kumar, however, didn’t pay heed. The sub-inspector then shot him in the right leg, immobilising him.