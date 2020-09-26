Burglars arrested, gold worth Rs 13.5 lakh recovered

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 26 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 22:49 ist
Byadarahalli police arrested two burglars who used to target locked houses.

The Byadarahalli police have arrested two burglars who robbed locked houses and recovered 300 grams of gold worth Rs 13.5 lakh.

With the arrest of Suresh from Channasandra and Kantharaju from Peenya, both aged 42, police have solved five cases registered at Nandini Layout, RMC Yard, Vidyaranyapura, Koramangala, and Byadarahalli.

Police zeroed in on the duo while investigating a theft at a garment factory employee’s house in Thigalarapalya on January 31.

The arrested were found to be repeat offenders who were booked in burglary cases earlier. After walking out of prison on bail, they broke into locked houses and stole gold jewellery. They committed the burglaries during the day and night.

Police said the duo lived off the money they made selling the stolen jewels to jewellers and pawn brokers.

