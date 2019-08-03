Burglars break into homes, steal to pay lawyer fees

Wanting money to pay their advocate to fight pending cases and for weekend expenses, a pair of notorious burglars broke into several homes, especially in south-east Bengaluru, and made away with valuables.

The police have arrested Syed alias Imran (28), a resident of Banashankari, and Waseem Akram, a resident of Mangammanpalya for their involvement in the crime.

According to Koramangala police, they received credible information that a burglar duo had committed several burglaries in their limits. The pair would hand over the stolen booty to some person who would give them money for the goods.

The duo used the money to pay their advocate’s fee as there were several cases against them, and the advocate had to secure bail for them. The duo owed the advocate Rs 30,000, the police learnt.

The police formed a team and arrested them from their hideout in Banashankari, and seized 300 gm gold and other stolen valuables worth Rs 8 lakh from them.

They confessed that they burgled the houses to pay their advocate and to cover their weekend expenses, the police said.

With their arrest, the police solved around six cases, including three from the Bommanahalli police station limits and one each from Koramangala, Mico Layout and Madiwala, a senior police officer said.