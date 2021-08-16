Burglars fleeing with jewellery find car key, drive away

Thieves fleeing with jewellery find car key, drive away

A police officer said they visited the house with fingerprint experts and collected evidence

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy
  Aug 16 2021
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 03:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Miscreants who stole valuables and cash at a South Bengaluru house found the key to the car in the residence and drove away with the burgled articles. 

Besides the Tata Tiago (registration number KA 05/MX 5164), Ramnarayana Malviya, 33, also lost silver articles, an iPad and other electrical and electronic goods. Malviya resides in Vikram Nagar, ISRO Layout, near Kumaraswamy Layout. 

Malviya said in his complaint to Kumaraswamy Layout police that he has been living in the rented house with his wife and child for the past five years. On August 6, he locked the house and left for Bhopal with his family as his wife hails from the Madhya Pradesh capital. 

Malviya’s friend called him on August 11 and informed that his house door was open, and thieves had burgled away valuables. 

Malviya returned to Bengaluru the same night and found some articles and the car missing. He also told the police that they stole a camera. He told them that he was unsure of the total value of stolen valuables and would update them later. 

A police officer said they visited the house with fingerprint experts and collected evidence. Malviya’s neighbours said they did not notice anyone suspicious. 

“The burglary must have taken place in the night,” the officer said. “We are verifying the CCTV footage of the surrounding areas to get some clues.” A case of theft in dwelling house has been registered.

