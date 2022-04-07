Bizman's empty house gets robbed during birthday bash

Burglars strike at bizman’s house as family celebrates his birthday at shop

The security guard hired by the apartment was not at work when the burglars came

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 07 2022, 01:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 03:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Burglars have stolen about Rs 20 lakh worth of gold jewellery, valuables, and cash from a businessman’s house in East Bengaluru, according to police. 

The break-in at the house of Nirmal Sharma, 42, occurred between 1 pm and 3 pm on April 5, his birthday. Sharma’s wife and children left their apartment in Narayanareddy Layout, Horamavu, around 1 pm and reached his steel shop located in Bidarahalli to extend him birthday wishes. 

When they returned two hours later, they were perplexed to find the front door ajar. A search showed the tell-tale signs of a break-in. The burglars had ransacked the bedroom and broken the wardrobe lock.

In all, they stole two gold chains, a gold bracelet, two gold necklaces, a diamond necklace, six gold bangles, four sets of diamond earrings, a diamond ring, and Rs 10 lakh in cash. 

Police said the burglars had used iron tools to break open the lock. The security guard hired by the apartment was not at work when the burglars came. Police are investigating if there’s more to the burglary. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Bengaluru
robbery

What's Brewing

Pics | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline

Pics | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline

'Dead', 'retired' cops among those transferred in MP

'Dead', 'retired' cops among those transferred in MP

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt may fetch up to $5.2 mn

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt may fetch up to $5.2 mn

Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?

Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?

The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv

The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv

 