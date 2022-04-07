Burglars strike at bizman’s house as family celebrates his birthday at shop

Burglars have stolen about Rs 20 lakh worth of gold jewellery, valuables, and cash from a businessman’s house in East Bengaluru, according to police.

The break-in at the house of Nirmal Sharma, 42, occurred between 1 pm and 3 pm on April 5, his birthday. Sharma’s wife and children left their apartment in Narayanareddy Layout, Horamavu, around 1 pm and reached his steel shop located in Bidarahalli to extend him birthday wishes.

When they returned two hours later, they were perplexed to find the front door ajar. A search showed the tell-tale signs of a break-in. The burglars had ransacked the bedroom and broken the wardrobe lock.

In all, they stole two gold chains, a gold bracelet, two gold necklaces, a diamond necklace, six gold bangles, four sets of diamond earrings, a diamond ring, and Rs 10 lakh in cash.

Police said the burglars had used iron tools to break open the lock. The security guard hired by the apartment was not at work when the burglars came. Police are investigating if there’s more to the burglary.

