Burnt body with disfigured face found on BDA land in Ganigarahalli

The body of an unidentified man was found in Ganigarahalli, North Bengaluru, on Tuesday morning. Police are trying to ascertain his identity.

According to Soladevanahalli police, a farmer identified as Nanjunda who was on his way to his farmland noticed dogs eating the legs and hands of a human body in survey number 72 at Ganigarahalli around 11 am on Tuesday. He chased the dogs away and called the police.

Police found a burnt body amid the remains of a shed stock and garbage pile-up. They have sent it for post-mortem. They suspect the man was killed two to three days ago, possibly by direct burning or torching the shed. The face has been totally disfigured because of the burns.

The BDA acquired the land 15 years ago. Some labourers built sheds and were staying there. The BDA demolished all the sheds and dumped the remains in a place. The body was found in the remains of the shed.

A case of suspicious death has been registered at Soladevanahalli police station. Police have alerted all the stations to check the records of missing persons to identify the deceased. Police have requested people to contact the Soladevanahalli police station if any of their family members are missing.