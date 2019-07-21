Bus driver abducts traffic cop in road rage

A traffic constable was allegedly abused, assaulted and driven away on a private bus in a road rage incident in eastern Bengaluru on Friday.

Dharmaraj and Bhima Lamani, both from the Airport Traffic police station, were manning the busy Tulasi Theatre Road intersection on Old Airport Road at morning peak hour.

Kumaraswamy, the private bus driver, caused a traffic jam while doing a U-turn at the intersection around 8 am. The bus was plying from Marathahalli to Yemalur. Dharmaraj walked up to the driver and asked him to take away the bus immediately. Kumaraswamy was infuriated and got into an argument with the policeman. He then allegedly abused and tried to run him over.

Not taking things lying down, the constable got into the bus to confront the driver. This further enraged the driver. He allegedly assaulted Dharmaraj and shoved him down before locking up the bus. He then started to drive towards Marathahalli, vowing to take the policeman to the bus owner.

Sensing trouble, Dharmaraj alerted the police control room. A team of patrolmen managed to chase down the bus near the Marathahalli junction and apprehend the driver.

Kumaraswamy was booked for assaulting an on-duty government servant, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint. A magistrate later remanded him in judicial custody. Police quoted him as saying that the bus owner, identified as Srinivas, had asked him to bring the troublemaking policeman to him.