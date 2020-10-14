Businessman attacked with iron rod during robbery at home

Bizman attacked with iron rod during robbery at home

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 14 2020, 01:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 02:02 ist

Armed robbers attacked a businessman with an iron rod in his RR Nagar home when he resisted their attempts in the early hours of Tuesday, a police officer said. 

A three-member gang broke into the house of Srinivasa Naidu in Adarsha Layout. He woke up after hearing some noise and put up resistance. The robbers attacked him with the rod. Naidu fell down and raised an alarm, drawing his family members sleeping in another room as well as neighbours. 

The robbers snatched his mobile phone and fled. Naidu was taken to a hospital and is out of danger. 

An officer from RR Nagar police said they had opened a case and were reviewing the CCTV footage of the area to identify the suspects. 

Bengaluru
robbery

