Businessman killed; daughter, friend questioned

A Rajasthan-based businessman was found brutally murdered in his residence near Bhashyam Circle in Rajajinagar on Sunday.

Police suspect foul play involving his 15-year-old daughter and her friend, a college student. Police explained that the murder was made to look like a case of death due to accidental fire.

According to Rajajinagar police, it is highly likely that the killers stabbed the businessman to death and later dragged him to the bathroom to set him on fire.

The incident came to light at 10.30 am when neighbours called fire and emergency services after noticing the smoke.

Rajajinagar police rushed to the spot and confirmed foul play after preliminary investigation. The deceased was found with burn injuries except on his hands.

Traces of blood were found on the bedroom floor. The daughter and her friend also sustained burn injuries, the police said.

41-year-old Kumar lived in a posh house. He had sent his wife and son to a family function in Tamil Nadu. He was with his daughter. A police source said they are not convinced with the daughter’s version.

The daughter was repeatedly changing her version, according to the police. To top it, the police have confirmed attempts to destroy evidence. Further investigations are on.