Businessman loses Rs 20 lakh to cyber fraud

Online fraudsters lured a 39-year-old businessman with a fake partnership deal and swindled Rs 20 lakh from him.

Pavan (name changed), a resident of Nagashettihalli, told police that he recently became friends with a man who identified himself as Daniel Parker from Scotland on Facebook.

Parker sought Pavan’s help in opening a luxury hotel in Bengaluru and asked him to be a partner. Pavan agreed to partner with him in the venture. Parker asked him to pay customs charge, GST and other charges to open the hotel and get permission from the authorities concerned.

Pavan transferred Rs 20 lakh in multiple transactions from October 15 to October 20 to the bank account number the fraudsters provided.

Realising that he had been conned, Pavan approached the police. The North CEN Crime police have taken up a cheating case and are investigating further.

