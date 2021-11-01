Businessman loses Rs 20 lakh to cyber fraud

Online fraudsters lured a 39-year-old businessman with a fake partnership deal and swindled Rs 20 lakh from him.
Pavan (name changed), a resident of Nagashettihalli, told police that he recently became friends with a man who identified himself as Daniel Parker from Scotland on Facebook.
Parker sought Pavan’s help in opening a luxury hotel in Bengaluru and asked him to be a partner. Pavan agreed to partner with him in the venture. Parker asked him to pay customs charge, GST and other charges to open the hotel and get permission from the authorities concerned.
Pavan transferred Rs 20 lakh in multiple transactions from October 15 to October 20 to the bank account number the fraudsters provided.
Realising that he had been conned, Pavan approached the police. The North CEN Crime police have taken up a cheating case and are investigating further.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few
'Language exchange' meets speed-dating in Jerusalem
Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi
Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest
Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'
Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold
Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?
What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?
Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?
DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?