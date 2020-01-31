Businessman opens fire at loan recovery agents, one injured, three arrested

A 30-year-old man sustained bullet injuries after a businessman opened fire at a group that accompanied a recovery agent who had come to seize a high-end bike over non-payment of EMI.

The incident happened outside an apartment near Hennur on Wednesday night. The victim, Syed Saleem, is recovering at hospital.

Mayuresh, who runs a cement mixing business in the city, had purchased a Harley Davidson bike worth Rs 18 lakh through a bank loan. However, he defaulted on the EMI this month and the bank then engaged recovery agent Syed Frahad to recover the loan amount or seize the bike.

On Wednesday morning, When Farhad came to Mayuresh's apartment, he sought some time to pay. But Farhad told him that he would seize the vehicle if Mayuresh cannot pay the amount. Mayuresh dared him to take the bike and left to his flat.

In the night, Farhad along with his brother-in-law Syed Saleem and two others came to Mayuresh's house. Mayuresh, accompanied by his relative Amarender, came downstairs and started arguing with Farhad.

Later when the argument turned ugly, Amarendar took out his licensed pistol and fired two rounds at the group. Saleem sustained injuries and collapsed on the ground. The residents who noticed the incident alerted the police.

S D Sharanappa, DCP, East Division, said both Mayuresh and Amarender were arrested and booked under the Arms Act and attempt to murder. Farhad was also arrested for under rioting and the trio was remanded in judicial custody.

The Hennur police have seized the pistol, the officer added.