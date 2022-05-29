Businessman Srinivas Dalavai seeks bail in drugs case

Arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case last week, businessman Srinivas Dalavai has moved a court here seeking bail.

Dalavai, 49, was arrested from a McDonald’s store near Sadahalli Gate, North Bengaluru, on the night of May 23. He had pulled over to allegedly receive a package containing 1.08 grams of cocaine from a subordinate named Girish V, 37. The contraband was supplied by another of his employees named Imdaad, according to the NCB.

Lodged in Central Prison

The agency has booked Dalavai and Girish under Section 8(c) read with Sections 21(a), 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Both are presently lodged in the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara.

In the bail application before the court of the special judge for NDPS cases, both Dalavayi and Girish disputed the case against them and claimed they were in no way connected to the crime. They also argued that the contraband said to have been seized from them was only 1.08 grams and was not of commercial quantity.

The court has reserved orders.