Busted: Fake surety gang that freed undertrials

Central Crime Branch sleuths busted a gang that produced forged property documents as sureties to secure the release of several undertrials.

They arrested four, including two women, who were part of the gang that had been operating in and around Bengaluru for the past six years.

Police identified the suspects as Hesaraghatta resident Madhukumar (37), his associates Ratnamma (46) and Ramadevi (40) from Pavagada in Tumakuru, and Narasimhamurthy (27) from Challakere.

Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, DCP (Crime), said many undertrials who went on bail never appeared for court hearing and the summons and warrants would return without acceptance.

The accused created land records in the name of dead people in their areas. They used the documents and other forged IDs as sureties in courts to get bail for undertrials to collect nearly Rs 6,000 from them as fees for their effort. They made offers to lawyers in different courts to release their clients with their modus operandi.

Noticing summons and warrants returning as wrong addresses, court officials notified the police commissioner, who asked the CCB cops to probe the matter.

A senior police officer said all bail applications using the fake sureties have been cancelled.