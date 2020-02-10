Busted: Gang that cheated 200 people, promising to buy or sell kidneys

Banaswadi police have arrested a six-member gang that duped people by posing as authorised buyers and sellers of kidneys.

To convince gullible people, the suspects would tell them that they are authorised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and have tied up with a major city hospital. Police said the gang was tracked down through their phone numbers following a complaint by a doctor from the hospital concerned.

The suspects are Esene Lovely (29) from Benin, Nigeria, Mohammed Ahmed Ismail (24), from Khartoum in Sudan, Marwan Faisal (27), from Sudan, Herendra and Jatin Tripura (25) and Kami Ranjan (21), residents of Bommanahalli.

Police said the gang ran a website offering to sell or buy kidneys and seem to have duped as many as 200 people, taking sums ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 from each.

Those duped realised the scam when they approached the hospital for clarification. Investigations are on and the gang could have spoken to as many as 300 people, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Sharanappa S D said.